Former Kalama High School Football Volunteer Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving a Child—Klog 100.7 News

A former volunteer with the Kalama High School football team has been arrested on multiple child sex crime charges, though the school district says no students were involved.

47-year-old Desmoin Cooksey was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree rape of a child, second-degree child molestation, indecent liberties, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Cooksey volunteered with the football team in 2019, helping from the press box during games and practices.

In an email to families, the district clarified that Cooksey was never an employee or hired by the coaching staff and that the allegations do not involve any current or former Kalama students.