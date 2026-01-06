Gayle Clemmer: September 2, 1926 – December 18, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Gayle Robertson Clemmer, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2025, at the age of 99, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 2, 1926, in Santa Maria, California, Gayle spent her early years in Medford, Oregon, where she grew up and began building the foundation of a life marked by kindness, faith, and devotion to family. At 21, she met Wallace Clemmer, and they married on November 30, 1947. Together, they raised six children and created a home filled with warmth and laughter. Their journey took them from Medford to Sunol, California, and eventually to St. Helens and Scappoose, Oregon, where Gayle would spend most of her life.

Gayle’s faith was central to her life. Shortly after moving to St. Helens, she became a devoted member of Plymouth Presbyterian Church, where she served for more than 60 years. Her love of music shone through as a member of the church choir, and her talent for sewing blessed countless people through beautiful creations and community programs she helped establish. When not serving others, Gayle found joy in her garden, especially among her beloved irises.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace, and siblings Ward, Kent, Myrneal, Jeanne, and Jack. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her sisters Farral (Robert), Audrey (Bruce), and Toni (Cole); her six children, Deborah, Rebecca (Mark), Adrienne (David), Walter, Gretchen (John-Paul), and Rachel (Robert); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Gayle’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 2615 Sykes Rd, St. Helens, OR.

Gayle often said the Lord didn’t grant her patience—but He gave her something far greater: a heart full of kindness, compassion, and an unwavering willingness to help anyone in need. She was a true friend to all who knew her and the best mother her six children could have ever asked for. Her life was a testament to grace and generosity, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.