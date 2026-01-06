David Allen Jones: June 26, 1951 – December 29, 2025

COLUMBIA CITY- David Allen Jones, age 74, passed away in Warren, Oregon on December 29, 2025. He was born on June 26, 1951, in St. Helens, Oregon, and grew up in Columbia City, where his faith, values, and love for family took root.

David proudly served his country in the United States Army from January 12, 1973, through March 7, 1975. His service reflected a life guided by duty, humility, and a heart for serving others.

David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who found his greatest joy in the love of his family. His life was marked by kindness, generosity, and a willingness to help anyone in need. He had a quiet strength and a servant’s heart, always ready to lend a hand or offer encouragement. David enjoyed tinkering in his shop, spending time in nature, and camping, where he felt closest to God’s creation. He was honored to teach Boy Scouts, passing along not only skills, but values of faith, respect, and integrity.

David is survived by his brother Ralph and sisters Cheryl Young and Patty Moore (Dan); his loving wife, Debbie (Griffith)of 52 years; and his children Jeremy (Jamie), Mike (Stefanie), Jacob (Amanda), Rachel Nass (Kert), Becky Stobbe (Chris), and Adam (Trisha). He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Nathan, Hailee, Everlee, Ethan, Lillian, Addison, Jackson, Devon, Emma, Quentin, Owen, Ava, Ella, Evan, and Jordan, and his precious great-granddaughter Riley.

David has been welcomed home into the loving arms of the Lord and is now joyfully reunited with little Natalie his granddaughter his Mother and Father Howard and Elsie Jones and two brothers Jimmy and Rick in heaven. His family finds comfort in the promise of eternal life and the peace that comes from knowing he now rests in God’s presence.

David’s life was a testament to faith, love, and service. Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on in the hearts of those he loved and the many lives he touched.