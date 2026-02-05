First Thursday With Historian and Author John Drury—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The First Thursday program continues this evening at 7 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum with local historian and author John Drury.

The event will include a screening of Drury’s presentation on the story of Captain George Flavel and his importance to the development and history of Astoria. The screening is from a presentation he did in partnership with the Lewis and Clark National Historic Park. Drury will introduce the program, take questions afterward, and have his book, Captain George Flavel, available for purchase and signing.