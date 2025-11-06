Fill The Trolley Event—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The numbers are in from the Fill The Trolley event we hosted Tuesday at the KLOG building on West Cowlitz Way.

Lower Columbia CAP Program Development Director Amanda Rasmussen said warehouse staff weighed the donations, which came in at 754 pounds of food. There was also nearly $600 in cash donations.

We held the event in collaboration with CAP, TrolleyLocal.com, and the United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties. All the food and money raised are going toward those in need in our community amid ongoing food insecurity and the uncertainty of SNAP benefits (EBT) during the government shutdown.

If you weren’t able to donate but still want to, you can bring food donations to CAP or give cash — they say cash is preferred because they can buy food in bulk at wholesale rates.

Speaking of CAP, today they’re doing “Fresh Fish Thursday,” where people can come get whole, unprocessed fish. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and continues until all the fish is gone. Line up by the shipping container outside in the back CAP parking lot at 1526 Commerce Avenue.

Due to limited supply, no pick-ups for others will be allowed. You must bring your own container and show a Washington State ID.