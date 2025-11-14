Eugene Marvin Paul: June 22, 1944 – November 10, 2025

LONGVIEW- Eugene Marvin Paul passed away peacefully on November 10, 2025, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on June 22, 1944, to John and Rachel Paul and was the twelfth of thirteen children raised on the family farm in rural southwest North Dakota. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in New England, North Dakota, in 1963.

From 1965 to 1969, Gene proudly served in the United States Navy. His service took him around the world and ultimately to Vietnam, where he was stationed about ten miles south of the DMZ and witnessed the Tet Offensive in 1968. During his time in Vietnam, he was exposed to Agent Orange, a chemical herbicide and the VA later determined that this exposure led to the pulmonary fibrosis that ultimately caused his passing.

In July 1970, Gene married Frances Stewart, and together they made their home in Longview. Gene worked for several years in beer and wine sales but spent the majority of his career with the Cowlitz PUD, where he served as a groundman and later managed the warehouse before retiring in 2006. He and Frances were devoted members of St. Rose Catholic Church.

Gene had a deep love for country music, camping, and spending time at their property on the Long Beach Peninsula. He enjoyed tinkering with tools in the garage and was always ready to fix anything that needed repair. He also took great satisfaction in refinishing and staining furniture and had a true appreciation for quality woodworking.

Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Frances; his son John and daughter-in-law Nicki; and his three beloved grandchildren, Allison (16), Henry (14), and Miles (10), who affectionately knew him as “Bubba.” He is also survived by his siblings Martina, Agnus, Bob, and Ray.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 21, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

The family kindly asks that donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Rose Church in place of flowers.