Friday:



The Sons of Norway Holiday Market runs this Friday and Saturday, and again next Friday and Saturday the 21st and 22nd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Sons of Norway Hall in West Kelso.

The Rainier Historical Museum’s Annual Veterans event is Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at their new location, 700 W. A St., just west of Rainier City Park. They’ll have more than 100 Rainier veteran photos, military memorabilia, and uniforms on display. Refreshments will be served.

R Square D’s “Honor Our Veterans” Dance is Friday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Catlin Center in Kelso. Everyone is welcome.

LCC Drama opens The Thanksgiving Play Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the RCA Center Stage Theater. The comedy runs for six shows over two weekends. Seating is limited, and students, faculty, and staff can reserve free tickets.

LCC’s Symphonic Band presents an evening of music exploring themes of darkness and light, featuring Steven Reinecke’s The Witch and The Saint, John Mackey’s Strange Humors, and the premiere of a new work by alum Jeffrey Meyers. The performance is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Wollenberg Auditorium.

Saturday:



The Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park “Hope for the Holidays Bazaar” is Saturday from 9 to 3 at Monticello Park on 7th Ave. Santa will be there from noon to 1. You’ll find local artisans, crafters, direct sales vendors, and small businesses. All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels.

Safe Kids of Lower Columbia is hosting a free car seat clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s station on Vine Street. They’ll check your car seat and offer replacement seats if needed.

The Woodland Wonderland Market is Saturday from 10 to 4 at Woodland High School, featuring more than 40 local vendors. Proceeds benefit the Woodland Youth Sports Trap Team.

Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market is holding another pop-up event Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 5. Enjoy live music, a DIY terrarium project, honey wine tastings, and plenty of shopping.

The Kelso Theater Pub is hosting a free movie day Saturday at 1 p.m., featuring the 2023 feel-good film Champions starring Woody Harrelson. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is presented by Life Works, CPI Construction, and the Arc of Cowlitz County.