Longview City Council Approves Property Tax Increase—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview City Council voted last night to approve a 1% property tax levy increase for 2026, along with the use of banked capacity from prior years.

State law allows the council to raise property taxes by up to 1% annually, with any unused portion banked for future years. By tapping that banked capacity, the total year-over-year levy increase comes to 2.12%, which is estimated to bring in about $216,403 in additional revenue compared to last year.

The vote passed 4–3, with Councilmembers Kalei LaFave, Angie Wean, MaryAlice Wallis, and Ruth Kendall in favor. Mayor Spencer Boudreau and Councilmembers Erik Halvorson and Keith Young opposed the increase.

Halvorson said he didn’t believe the increase was necessary this year and would have preferred to continue banking the 1% or look into a voter-approved increase. Kendall said she didn’t want residents facing a large increase all at once in the future.

City staff recommended the increase to maintain long-term financial stability. For what was referred to as the median “AV home” of $335,000, the change is expected to amount to about a $3 increase on next year’s property tax bill, though the exact amount will vary by assessed value.