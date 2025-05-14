El Ranchero Owners Opening New Restaurant—Klog 100.7 News

There’s new activity at the old Sizzler location on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview, and it looks like a new restaurant is coming.

The owners of El Ranchero have been sharing sneak peeks online as they renovate the space, teasing a restaurant opening at the site. In their most recent video, they hinted at a possible name: Tequila Fuego—which translates to “Fire Tequila” in English.

While no official opening date has been announced, they have commented that they hope to open in June. They’ve also said this new venture will not replace El Ranchero’s existing Oregon Way location—it will be in addition to it.

The former Sizzler building has seen a few restaurants in recent years. Both County Steakhouse and Carbon Mexican Steakhouse attempted to launch there but ultimately didn’t succeed.