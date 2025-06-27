Ashtown Brewing North in Castle Rock Shutting Down—Klog 100.7 News

The main Ashtown Brewing Co. in Longview isn’t going anywhere, but unfortunately, their satellite location—Ashtown Brewing North in Castle Rock—is shutting down.

Ashtown made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday, stating that July 3rd will be the last day at the Castle Rock location.

As for the reason behind the closure, the post said, “This choice allows us to focus more fully on our main location and continue building the kind of community and experience that inspired us from the beginning.”