Longview Fire Asks Residents to Use Fireworks Safely—Klog 100.7 News

Fireworks are set to go on sale tomorrow, and Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway is encouraging citizens to be prepared, safe, and responsible.

Last year, there were 427 reported fireworks-related fires and injuries in Washington State—a 9% decrease from 2023. Those fires caused losses totaling just under $2.5 million.

Dunaway says, “The Washington State numbers from 2024 are encouraging,” and adds, “Let’s keep this downward trend going.”

On average over the past five years, Longview has experienced 16 reported fireworks-related fires and injuries annually.

Dunaway advises that if you choose to use fireworks, make sure you know how to use them properly and do not light off illegal fireworks. He also reminds residents that the use of fireworks in Longview city parks is illegal—and has been an issue in past years.

He says to soak all used fireworks in water overnight to ensure they are completely cold before disposing of them.