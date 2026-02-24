Wilma Jean Copenhaver: November 18, 1949 – February 15, 2026

ST. HELENS- Wilma Jean Copenhaver was born on November 18, 1949, in Lebanon, Oregon and passed away peacefully on February 15, 2026, in St. Helens, Oregon. She lived in Portland, Oregon for over 50 years. She was 76 years old.

Wilma was the eldest daughter of Ray Bates and Vallarie Kinzer, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings Marilyn Versteeg of St. Helens, Oregon, Trisha Wickman of Eugene, Oregon, and Allen Rodakowski of Wasilla, Alaska.

Wilma was known for her adventurous spirit and her deep appreciation for the beauty of the world around her. She loved traveling, especially to two of her favorite destinations: the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, where she loved looking at the color-filled skies crammed with hot air balloons, and the Oregon Coast, where a trip to Mo’s for shrimp salad and chowder was always on the agenda. There is not a Disney movie that Wilma – “Auntie Milma” to her several nieces and nephews – didn’t own, along side her vast collection of classic films.

Her love for community shone especially bright through her volunteer work. Wilma gave her time and energy to the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival and the Mt. Angel Oktoberfest, two events she cherished for their music, celebration, and connection to others. She approached every volunteer shift with a smile, and a willingness to help wherever she was needed.

Her family and friends will miss her, but her spirit lives on in the memories she created, the places she loved, and the communities she supported. We hope she’s at rest, eating potato salad, with fried chicken, and washing it all down with a Pepsi.