Weekend Events 11/7-11/9/2025—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

Celebrate 90 years of fun with the Longview Ski and Outdoor Club. They’re hosting a BYOB Social Hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 1428 22nd Avenue.

Saturday:

The Fair Flea Market runs from 9 to 3 in the Youth Building at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds — it happens every second Saturday of the month.

The Joyous Holiday Bazaar will be at the First United Methodist Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come for free pictures with Santa, baked goods, candy, handmade items, quilts, toys, and holiday décor. All proceeds benefit local charities.

Marine Corps Vets are inviting all Marines to their monthly brunch and meeting at Fei’s Carriage starting at 9 a.m.

Campus Towers in Longview will host a Winter Bazaar from 9 to 4 with handmade crafts and gift ideas.

Meet calligrapher Holly Monroe at the Longview Public Library’s Koth Gallery. The reception is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by her keynote presentation from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Lower Columbia School Gardens’ Fall Gathering is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center’s Floral Building. There’ll be live music, seasonal food, cider pressing, and local beer and wine—all to support school gardens.

At 7:30 p.m., Naturally 7 performs at the Columbia Theatre. Quincy Jones calls them the best a cappella group in the world.

And Humanistic Hope hosts its first Punks for Prevention show at Papa Zuzu’s—doors open at 7, show at 8. Enjoy live punk bands, great food and drinks, plus a food and clothing drive.