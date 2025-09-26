Water Bottle DNA Connects 2 People to Winlock Gas Station Robbery—Klog 100.7 News

More than two years after a gas station employee was robbed at gunpoint in Winlock, two suspects have been charged thanks to a key, unexpected piece of DNA evidence.

The Chronicle reports that on July 8th, 2023, a masked man pointed a gun at a gas station clerk and stole roughly $450 from the register before fleeing in a stolen silver Honda Accord. For months, the case stalled—until a discarded water bottle near the scene led to a breakthrough.

DNA from the bottle was matched to two individuals: 26-year-old Olotele Pouesi of Seattle and 23-year-old Palekasala Taupau of Tacoma. Arrest warrants were issued on August 18th.

Pouesi was booked into the Lewis County Jail on September 22 and made a preliminary court appearance this week. Court documents show Pouesi has multiple prior felony convictions. Taupau has not yet been located.

Detectives reopened the case after the DNA results came back, linking both suspects not only to the robbery but also to a stolen vehicle used in related thefts. Surveillance footage, tattoo identification, and further investigation helped strengthen the case. Both individuals have denied involvement.

Pouesi faces charges including first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and third-degree theft.