Peter Crawford Bridge Deck Sealing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Woodland Bridge Deck Sealing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsSeptember 26, 2025
Water Bottle DNA Connects 2 People to Winlock Gas Station Robbery—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 26, 2025
If you’re heading out of Longview, you might experience some delays on the Peter Crawford Bridge on West Cowlitz Way tomorrow.
Crews will be sealing the eastbound span of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the east end near Holt’s Quik Chek Market. Work will start with the left lane and left turn lane before moving to the right lane.