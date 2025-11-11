Veterans Day Local Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Several local Veterans Day events are happening in the area today.



The Longview American Legion Post 155 will hold its Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. at 1250 12th Avenue. Coffee and treats will be provided by the Alpha Kappa chapter of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. At 5 p.m., the post will host its early bird ham dinner, free to anyone who has paid Legion, SAL, or Auxiliary dues for 2026.



In St. Helens, VFW Post 1440 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:50 a.m. at the McCormick Park Veterans Memorial. The event will include a flag-lowering ceremony, the National Anthem, guest speakers, and light refreshments.