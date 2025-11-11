Veterans Day Closures—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Laurel Lea FinkeNovember 10, 2025
Veterans Day Local Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsNovember 11, 2025
Today is Veterans Day, a national holiday honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Because it’s a federal holiday, there are no K-12 classes today, Lower Columbia College’s campus is closed, and many federal, state, and city offices are closed as well. That includes local police departments and the Sheriff’s Office, though 911 services remain available around the clock. Waste Control, however, says it is open and running routes as usual.