Tree Removal Work on Spirit Lake Highway East of Toutle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you’re driving up Spirit Lake Highway today between Toutle and the Toledo Cutoff, be prepared for delays.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be removing trees near Toutle Motorsports Park between mileposts 12.5 and 13.5. During the work, both lanes of travel will be affected, and flaggers will direct vehicles through a single open lane.