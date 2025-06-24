Thelma (Jeanie) Bonar: October 7, 1929 – June 9, 2025

ST. HELENS- Thelma was born October 7, 1929 to parents Fred and Inez Summers Hulett in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. She was the 3rd of 5 children; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She went to school through 8th grade and then had to go to work picking grapes and peaches in California while living with her dad.

At the age of 16 she and a friend hitchhiked to Emmett, Idaho so she could live with her mother. She moved to Oregon around 1948 and went to work at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario. There she met her first husband Eugene Groves. He got work in Madras and they moved there. They later divorced and in 1963 she met Charles (Chuck) Bonar and they were married June 6, 1964. They lived in the St. Helens/Warren are for over 40 years. One thing she was especially proud of was in her early 50’s she earned her GED. Chuck passed in 2010 and going through life alone was difficult for her as she missed him very much. They had many dogs and cats over the years and had a very special love for each of them. Thelma loved politics and was involved with CPAC. She got signatures many times so initiatives could be place on the ballot and won a major initiative several years ago regarding a hospital for St. Helens. She had health issues the last few years and in May 2024 she moved to Imani Adult Foster Home in Scappoose. She thrived while there and received very special care by her caregivers and loved them and they loved her. She had visits from dear friends and her stepdaughter which brightened her days as her health declined. She was pre deceased by her husband, parents and siblings. She is survived by her step daughter Shari Martin and Son-in law, Blaine Martin.

A graveside service for Thelma will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 11:00 am at the Masonic Cemetery, 36293 Liberty Road, St. Helens. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Columbia Humane Society in St. Helens, Oregon.