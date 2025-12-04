Tequila Fuego Hopes to Open By Christmas—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The old Sizzler building has had an “Opening Soon” sign on it for months, but there’s finally an update on when the new restaurant, Tquila Fuego, plans to open. Ruben Soltero, the restaurant’s owner, posted on El Rancho’s Facebook page that they hope to have the new spot — which shares the same ownership — open by Christmas.

The original plan was to open in early summer; there’s still no word on what caused the delay.