Rotchy Inc. Fined Another $170,000—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

State regulators have fined Vancouver-based Rotschy Inc. more than $170,000 and placed the company on Washington’s “Severe Violators” list following an investigation into the June construction accident near Woodland that left a worker crushed by a 3,000-pound excavator bucket.

The Daily News reports the trench worker was giving hand signals to an excavator operator on the morning of June 3rd when the bucket came off the arm and fell. The agency issued penalties for violations classified as willful serious, repeat serious, and serious.

Rotschy’s safety record had already been a topic of discussion earlier this year after the Port of Longview awarded the company a $44 million contract for its Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion Project. The Woodland incident led the port to halt construction over the summer while they hired an independent safety consultant and updated its health and safety plan.