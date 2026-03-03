Snowmobiler Buried by Avalanche on Mt. St. Helens—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Volcano Rescue Team responded to an avalanche call last month near Shoestring Gully on Mount St. Helens.

Around 12:50 p.m. on February 19th, a group of eight snowmobilers reported that one member had been fully buried in a slide that was about two to three feet deep and roughly 100 meters wide. Avalanche danger was rated moderate at the time, with two to three feet of recent snow.

Before rescuers deployed, the group returned to the Marble Mountain Sno-Park in Skamania County with the victim. The man had been buried with one foot caught in the snowmobile track. His group quickly located him using a beacon and probe. After about 10 minutes of digging, they got him out. He was unresponsive and not breathing, but after three rescue breaths, he began showing signs of life.

Seven rescue team members responded; however, the victim declined ambulance transport despite strong recommendations.