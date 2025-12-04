Scott Richard Ireland: January 2, 1960 — November 15, 2025

KELSO- Scott Richard Ireland, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, departed this world on November 15, 2025, in Kelso, WA. Born on January 2, 1960, at Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, WA, Scott lived a life that was nothing short of extraordinary. His journey began at Kessler Elementary and continued through St. Rose Elementary, Cascade Jr. High, and Mark Morris High School, representing a childhood filled with educational opportunities and friendships that shaped the man he would become.

Scott was not just defined by his amazing career as a Kaymer Operator and Safety Co-Chair, a role he held from 1987 until 2023, but by the vibrant personality he brought to every room he entered. Fondly remembered as the life of the party, he was renowned for his kindness, fairness, and above all, his sense of humor that could brighten even the toughest days. Scott’s accessibility made him a beloved figure among his family and an unwavering friend to many, always ready to lend a hand or offer a ride.

His time in the Navy aboard the USS John Paul Jones (DD653) from 1978 to 1982, where he proudly served during WestPac and the Aleutian Islands, reflected his commitment and dedication to his country, values he carried throughout his life. He also embraced life with a spirit of adventure, evident in his love for riding his Harley, collecting and shooting guns, and camping—all activities that brought him joy and allowed him to create lasting memories with those he loved.

Scott’s legacy will live on through his devoted wife, Annette Ireland, whom he married on September 1, 1983, in Reno, NV. Together, they built a beautiful family that he cherished deeply. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Joni Williams (John) and Jaci Moore (Mathias), who brought countless moments of pride and happiness into his life. His grandchildren—BriAnne Ireland, Caiden Williams, Ashton Ireland, and Ethan Moore—will forever hold onto the stories and lessons he shared with them. Today, they carry on his spirit, along with his great granddaughter, Alicia.

Scott was also deeply loved by his mother, Gladys Ireland; his sisters, Cindy Fudge (Brian) and Wendy Milligan (Matt); and a host of nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly. He joins his late father, Douglas Ireland; paternal grandparents, Jim and Alice Ireland; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Catherine Stacey, who he surely missed dearly.

A memorial service in celebration of Scott’s remarkable life will be held on December 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM at 617 14th Ave, Longview, WA. This gathering will not only honor a life well-lived but also serve as a reminder of the love and laughter Scott brought into everyone’s lives. He leaves behind a legacy of joy, resilience, and dedication to those he loved, a testament to the kind of remarkable man he was. Scott Richard Ireland will forever remain in our hearts, a beacon of kindness and laughter amidst us.