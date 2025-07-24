Portland Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Lewis River Road in East Woodland—Klog 100.7 News

A Portland woman was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Lewis River Road in East Woodland Monday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 46-year-old Katie Stewart was riding northbound near milepost 52 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her motorcycle left the roadway, hit a ditch, and she was ejected.

Stewart, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Troopers said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, but Stewart was cited for speeding.