Phyllis June Spencer: July 17, 1943 — February 23, 2026

LONGVIEW- Phyllis June Spencer, a beloved cornerstone of her family and community, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on July 17, 1943, in Vinita, California, Phyllis spent her life embodying kindness, warmth, and an unwavering spirit that touched all who knew her.

As an Office Manager for Spencer Excavating and a dedicated homemaker, Phyllis balanced her professional and personal life with grace. Her commitment to her work was matched only by her love for her family. She married the love of her life, Thomas Spencer, on October 21, 1960, an accomplishment she cherished deeply and celebrated throughout their years together.

Phyllis was a caring soul, always striving to brighten the days of those around her. Her passion for cooking brought family and friends together, as she created not just meals but fond memories that will linger in the hearts of her loved ones. Her personality drew people in; everyone she met could see her desire to give them a better day, making her a source of joy and comfort.

Her interests extended beyond her kitchen; Phyllis found pleasure in traveling, camping, snowmobiling, sand railing, and bowling. These activities brought her joy and adventure, experiences she often shared with her family, creating a legacy of love and laughter.

Phyllis leaves behind a devoted family who carry her spirit forward. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Spencer, her sons, Timothy Spencer of Longview and Anthony Spencer of Kelso. She is also lovingly remembered by her sisters: Sue Wilder of Centralia, Sherry Koops of Sedro Wooley, Patti Shearer of Sedro Wooley, and Janice Davis of Puyallup; and her brother, Larry Jackson of Yuma. Phyllis was an adoring grandmother to 12 grandchildren, a proud great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren, and a delighted great-great-grandmother to one great-great-grandchild.

Though her heart now rests alongside her dearly departed sons, David Spencer and Thomas Spencer, Jr., her family’s love for her endures, a testament to the profound impact she made in their lives.

A Funeral Service to honor Phyllis will be held on March 14, 2026, at Steele Chapel in Longview, Washington, beginning at 11:00 AM. It is a moment for family and friends to gather, share stories, and celebrate the life of a remarkable woman who gave so much love and light to the world.

Phyllis June Spencer will always be remembered for her caring nature, her culinary delights, and the unwavering love she had for her family—a legacy that will forever shine brightly in their hearts.