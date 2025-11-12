Paul Douglas Neiman: October 22, 1958 — November 1, 2025

LONGVIEW- Paul Douglas Neiman, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on November 1, 2025, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 67. Born on October 22, 1958, in Longview, Paul was known for his loving disposition and good-natured spirit.

Throughout his life, Paul dedicated himself to his career as an electrician, where he excelled as a crew foreman lead. He was proud to be a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, earning his Electrician Journeyman Certificate after completing some college credits. His unwavering dedication to hard work was complemented by his generosity with his time and talents, which endeared him to family, friends, and coworkers alike.

Paul found immense joy in the outdoors, participating in hobbies such as clamming, fishing, and helping to maintain the family tree farm. His love for the simple pleasures of life was evident in his eagerness to assist with family projects and spend quality time with loved ones at their cherished beach house.

On January 1, 2005, Paul married his devoted wife, Judy Sue Shelby. Together, they created a loving home filled with warmth and cherished memories. Paul’s legacy is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Neiman, of Ocean Park, WA; his father, Fred J. Neiman, of Kalama, WA; his son, Tyler A. Hylton, of Kalama, WA; his daughter, Amy R. Neiman, of Richland, WA; and his grandchildren, Travis Neiman of Sequim, WA, Ollie Neiman and Dante Walters, both of Richland, WA. He also leaves behind his brothers, Fred M. Neiman (Katie), James A. Neiman (Amy), and Duane T. Neiman (Shaylyn), and sisters, Barbara Presseisen (Dan) and Delores J. Stanley (Stan), his loving niece Stephanie (Sabo) Vickers her husband Ted and their children Teddy and Bentley, along with a very special adopted family, Joel Savage (Kelly) and grandson, Gabriel, of Richland, WA.

Paul was predeceased by his daughter, Sydnee R. Neiman; his mother, Elsie Maxine Neiman; and his mother- and father-in-law, Bill and Ruth Shelby.

A memorial service to celebrate Paul’s life will be held on November 15, 2025, at St. Josephs Parish Hall in Kalama, WA, commencing at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to gather and share their memories of this remarkable man who touched the lives of so many with his friendship, kindness, and vibrant spirit.

Paul’s legacy of love, hard work, and laughter will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he leaves behind. Though he has departed from this world, his spirit will continue to inspire and guide those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s honor to the American Cancer Society, (800) 227-2345.