One Dead in Hwy 30 Roll-Over Crash—KLOG 100.7 News

Reportedly, an intoxicated driver caused a highway 30 crash Saturday night that left one man dead.

At 9:14pm, Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash westbound on highway 30 in north Scappoose, near milepost 22.

Investigators found a Dodge Nitro, driven by 70-year-old Gary E Fowler of Deer Island, had been speeding when it struck a Lexus R330, driven by 43-year-old Angela Michelle Kornhauser of St. Helens. The crash caused the Lexus to leave the roadway and roll before coming to rest on railroad tracks running next to the road.

Kornhauser was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital. Her passenger, 37-year-old Christopher Michael Casillas of Everett, was declared dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. Both were not wearing seatbelts.

Fowler suffered minor injuries, was cleared medically, and is now booked in the Columbia County jail for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Manslaughter I, Assault III, and Reckless Endangering.

The highway was impacted for about seven hours. Investigators determined the cause of the crash was both speed and operator impairment.