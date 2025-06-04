Motorcyclist Identified in Deadly Crash on North Pacific Avenue on May 23rd—Klog 100.7 News

The motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on May 23rd along North Pacific Avenue, just north of Ostrander, has been identified as 56-year-old Troy Wood of Castle Rock. The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt-force injuries.

As previously reported, Wood had been stopped behind a school bus in the 3100 block of North Pacific Avenue near Alpenridge Road when he was struck from behind by a van. The driver of the van, a 34-year-old, has not yet been publicly identified.