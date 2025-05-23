Friday:

The NWAC Baseball Tournament is at LCC’s Story Field through Monday. Come see the top 8 teams in the NWAC compete.



The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling Kettle Corn, Caramel Corn, and Cotton Candy this Friday from 10 to 4 at the 30th Ave. Safeway.



The Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Friday from 5 to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview.

The Elochoman Marina Street Market runs every Friday, 3:30–6:30pm, through September 26.

The Zombie Outbreak, a haunted laser tag experience, returns to the Three Rivers Mall Friday and Saturday, 7–11 pm.

Saturday:

The Master Gardener Plant Sale runs on Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds!

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is back! Every Saturday, 9 am–2 pm in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.



The Mt. St. Helens Motorcycle Club is back at it with races this Saturday and Sunday at the Castle Rock Race Park. Gates open Saturday at 10 am, with the main races starting at 5 pm. Sunday races start at 11 am.Leah and Mel are back, performing their Live Themed Music Shows, followed by an Open Mic this Saturday at 4 pm at The Pioneer Center in Cathlamet (the historic Pioneer Church).