Margaret Mary Nelson: July 13, 1959 — October 20, 2025

LONGVIEW- In loving memory of Margaret Mary Nelson, affectionately known as Mouse and Maggie, we gather to honor a life that brought light and love to everyone fortunate enough to know her. Born on July 13, 1959, in Longview, Washington, Margaret graced this world with her cheerful spirit and unwavering love. She departed this life unexpectedly on October 20, 2025, under circumstances that were as shocking as they were heartbreaking, leaving her family shattered but profoundly grateful for the time shared.

From her formative years at St. Rose Catholic School through her time at Monticello Middle School, Margaret showcased a vibrant personality, ultimately graduating from R.A. Long High School where her spirit shone brightly as a cheerleader. Fearless and adventurous, she embraced life, weaving joy into the everyday moments: whether it was listening intently to friends and family, or finding peace in the serene beauty of Hood Canal while camping with loved ones.

Margaret was the embodiment of love and dedication, excelling in her roles as a mother and wife. Her husband, Kurt Nelson, and her daughters, Lydia (married to Nick Ashby) and Malorie (married to Sean Sickels), were the center of her universe. With a heart full of kindness, she juggled her responsibilities—working long hours as a banker and loan officer, cooking lovingly for her family, and nurturing a home that radiated warmth. She cared deeply for her pets, embracing their quirks and personalities as part of her joyful life tapestry.

Her laughter was the soundtrack of countless cherished memories, and her legacy is imprinted in the lives of her grandchildren: Kacie, Gunnar, Arius, and Emmett. Each moment spent with them was a treasure, reminding us of her boundless capacity for love. Surrounded by her family at her passing, Margaret experienced a kind of closeness that stood testament to the strong bonds she forged in life.

Margaret’s personality was quintessentially fun; her adventurous spirit carried a special energy that left many inspired. Loved and often spoiled, she embraced each day with a carefree attitude that defined her character. Though taken from us too soon, her essence remains vibrant in the hearts of those she touched.

Margaret joins those who preceded her, including her beloved mother, Lucille Byron Jung, her father, Edmund Jung, and her brother-in-law, Bruce Nelson. They welcomed her with open arms, forming a celestial bond beyond this earthly realm.

As we prepare to celebrate her life, a Funeral Service will be held on November 8, 2025, at Steele Chapel in Longview, Washington, beginning at 1:00 PM, followed by her burial at Longview Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. We invite all those who loved her, who felt the warmth of her spirit, to gather and remember the remarkable woman she was—adventurous, fearless, and forever missed. In this moment of sorrow, we hold tightly to the treasured memories she left behind, resonating with echoes of laughter and love that will live on in our hearts.