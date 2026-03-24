Longview Bank Scammer Video Going Viral—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A video on YouTube posted yesterday about an attempted bank scam at a local credit union is going viral, garnering over 1 million views in under 24 hours.

The video shows body camera footage from a Longview Police officer from September 2024 of a chase at the Fibre Federal next to the Dairy Queen on Ocean Beach Highway. The suspect runs from the officer and is eventually able to get into his car and drive away. The man, however, was found just two days later in Clatsop County and was chased down, tackled, and arrested by an officer there.

The suspect faced charges including forgery, possession of stolen property, eluding, and obstructing a public servant. He was given just under two years in prison.

You can find the 10-minute video under the channel “Midwest Safety”; the title is “Bank Scammer Finally Gets What He Deserves.”