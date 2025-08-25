Lloyd Neil Morkert: May 8, 1942 – August 19, 2025

LONGVIEW- Lloyd Neil Morkert was born May 8, 1942, to his parents Henry Nuton Morkert and Lillian Christine Stamner in Long Beach California. Lloyd was the third child in a family of 12 children.

When Lloyd was in elementary school they moved to Colton Oregon where they had a small farm. They lived there for several years then moved to Longview Washington. He graduated from R.A. Long High School. He worked at Exeter Planer Company and married Elta Richards.

When he was 25, he went into the Air Force serving for a brief time at Lackland AirForce Base in California. He came home to the Longview/Kelso area where he worked at Exeter Sawmill until he retired. He and Elta were married for more than 25 years but were never blessed with children. While Elta’s health was good enough they were members of R.E.A.C.T. a community organization that they were proud to serve with. She passed away in 1988 due to complications from diabetes and Lloyd took care of her well for the many years she struggled with her health.

A few years later he married Mary and cared for her as she struggled with health issues also, until her death. Lloyd was a kind and generous brother to his younger siblings and they all have many good memories of him and the things he did for them, including buying them their first bicycle. Lloyd was a great storyteller and loved to talk about all his memories of his family and friends and the adventures they had and the stories sometimes grew and got more interesting with each telling. Lloyd had a good heart and looked at everyone as his friend. He had a very generous and giving nature. When he saw someone in need he was the first to offer help. He gave to others sometimes giving things he needed, but he thought they needed it more.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lillian and his brothers Glen, Norman, Albert and Leslie. Also by his sisters Odella and Carol. By is wife Elta and his second wife Mary. He is survived by brothers Robert (Nora) in Astoria Oregon, Hank (Elaine) in Castle Rock, Harvey in Cascade Locks Oregon, Jimmy, and Johnny both in Longview.

Lloyd passed away on August 19th, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer. He was in hospice for a week, then cared for in his home during the last few weeks by his friend Trena Joplin, with the diligent supervision of some wonderful Hospice workers. Special thanks to Mia and Nathan.