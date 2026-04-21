Kelso Laundromat Thief Sought—KLOG 100.7 News

The Kelso Police Department has posted photos of a theft suspect who stole some jewelry from an elderly person at Allen Street Laundry in Kelso.

Photos are from the KPD Facebook page. The theft happened last Saturday, April 18th. The woman suspect took a necklace from the victim, then took off in a waiting white or silver colored vehicle.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect is asked to call Kelso Police at (360) 423-1270.