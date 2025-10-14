Kaiser Permanente Nurse Strike—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The strike is on. Kaiser Permanente nurses in Longview are joining thousands of healthcare workers across Oregon and Southwest Washington in a five-day strike starting this morning.

3,700 members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, AFT Local 5017, AFL-CIO, will picket outside six Kaiser facilities spanning from Longview to Salem. The strike comes after contracts expired at the start of this month, and union leaders say they are still far apart in negotiations with the company.

Kaiser says patients should not worry; its hospitals and clinics — including the one in Longview — will remain open during the strike.

Some non-urgent appointments and elective procedures may be rescheduled, and certain visits will shift to phone or video appointments. Patients can check kp.org for the latest updates.