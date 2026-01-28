Former Columbia County Law Enforcement Officer Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is remembering Officer Scott Hanley after it was reported that he passed away Sunday following a medical event.

Officer Hanley had been an active-duty member of the Hillsboro Police Department at the time of his passing, but much of his 26-year career was spent in Columbia County. He began with the Rainier Police Department as a reserve officer, where he served for seven years. He then continued his service for another eight years as a patrol officer for the city of Scappoose and as a school resource officer for the Scappoose School District.

In a statement, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said, “Officer Hanley’s career reflected professionalism, dedication, and a genuine commitment to the people he served. Whether protecting our streets, working in our schools, or training new officers, his impact will not be forgotten.”