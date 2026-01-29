2026-27 Cowlitz County Tourism Grant Program Now Open—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County Tourism says they are now accepting applications for their 2026–27 Large Grant Program.

These grants provide funding to nonprofit and government organizations that attract visitors to the county and generate overnight stays.

This time, up to $200,000 is available to support eligible projects happening within the next two years. Funding can be used for new or existing events, attractions, or projects that encourage visitors from outside a 50-mile radius to travel to Cowlitz County and stay overnight in local lodging.

The program is designed to stimulate local tourism opportunities while helping established events and attractions increase their local economic impact.

Grant guidelines and application materials are available online at visitmtsthelens.com. Printed application packets may be requested by calling 360-577-3137. Applications must be returned by 4:30 p.m. on March 25th.