Fatal Crash Near Adna—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Chehalis man was killed yesterday morning after a crash on State Route 6 near Adna.
The Washington State Patrol says that 33-year-old Cameron Dimond of Chehalis was traveling eastbound near milepost 48 in a Ford Transit around 5:45 a.m. 37-year-old Daniel Nederlander of Onalaska was also traveling eastbound in a Ford F-350 with a trailer when Dimond reportedly attempted to turn left without properly yielding and struck the truck head-on.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the roadway.
Dimond was declared dead at the scene, and Nederlander was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts; it is not currently known if impairment was a factor.