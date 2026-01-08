First Baby of 2026 St. John Medical Center—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center announced yesterday the arrival of the first baby of 2026.

Esmeralda Rose Alvarez was born on January 1st, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Her parents, Hanna Whipkey and Jovan Alvarez, are Longview residents and say they are “overjoyed to start the new year with this beautiful blessing.”

The delivery was performed by Dr. Leah Magolis and the Labor and Delivery team.