Election Result UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The final major vote tally for the roughly 700 remaining ballots from last Tuesday’s election in Cowlitz County is expected by 5 p.m. today. One Longview City Council race remains close — and if it tightens further, it could head for a recount. Oliver Black trails Chris Bryant by 134 votes in the Position 6 race, which could determine the balance of power on the council.

In Rainier, the proposed three-cent-per-gallon local motor fuel tax is failing 281 to 217. The five-year Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District tax option is passing with 1,402 yes votes to 904 no votes.

In Wahkiakum County, the countywide proposition for the Public Utility District is passing 1,273 to 559, while the town of Cathlamet’s measure is failing 153 to 88.

In the Cathlamet mayor’s race, Nicholas Sevald leads Laurel Waller 166 to 88. For the Town Council, Tyson Clark leads Julia McCoy 149 to 70.

In the contested Wahkiakum School Board race, Shawn Merz leads Garret Radcliffe 899 to 561.