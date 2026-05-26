Elderly Man Missing, Last Seen in Longview

The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

In a post last evening, police said 75-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was last seen last Wednesday near the lake. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, about 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black-and-gray hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police immediately at 360-762-6800 and reference case number L26-14642.