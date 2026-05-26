Los Pepes Longview Closing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A well-known Mexican restaurant is leaving town at the end of this month. Los Pepes announced yesterday that it will be closing its doors for good.

In a statement released yesterday, the restaurant said, “We come to you with heavy hearts to announce that Los Pepes Longview will be closing May 31st, 2026. After many efforts to try and keep our doors open, circumstances out of our control have led us to this decision.”

The restaurant on 15th Avenue has been open for more than two decades. For those looking to enjoy their food again after the closure, Los Pepes also operates locations in Woodland, Battle Ground, and at the Vancouver Mall.