Longview School Board Meeting Protest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After holding an emergency meeting last Thursday, the Longview School Board is holding its first regular meeting tonight since the arrest of district superintendent Karen Cloninger and the appointment of Patti Bowen as acting superintendent.

The meeting is expected to draw a large crowd, with a protest planned beforehand at the district office. The gathering will begin at 4 p.m., with protesters demanding accountability from the school board. The board has faced months of criticism over its response to the sexual assault allegations that led to the arrests of two Mark Morris High School basketball players.

The meeting itself is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and can also be viewed online through a Zoom link available on the school district website.