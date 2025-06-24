Dr. James Henry Conrod: September 30, 1930 — June 17, 2025

LONGVIEW- James H. Conrod entered this life on September 14, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to loving parents James A. and Frieda Conrod. James, “Jim” had a passion from early childhood to be a medical missionary, but after graduating from high school he felt God calling him to be a pastor instead.

While in seminary, he met his first love, Barbara Chesnut, and they were married July 25, 1950. The year 1953 was important in this young couple’s lives as Jim was ordained at Northern Baptist Seminary, and God opened the door for Jim to serve the Chicago Logan Square Baptist Church as a full-time pastor. The family also started growing with the addition of Rebecca, James, Sharon, and Daniel. Paul was born after arriving in Longview. Jim wore many hats at this time: caring pastor, wonderful father, and exceptional student with his BA work at Roosevelt University and BD work at Northern Baptist Seminary on a part-time basis, which required six years to complete a two-year program.

In 1959, God called Jim to start a new church in Longview, WA. He became the founding pastor of the American Baptist Church (Northlake Church). The church later started Longview Christian School (Three Rivers Christian School) and Campus Towers retirement home. Jim was also instrumental in the founding of New Hope Farms in Goldendale, WA, a residential program for disabled adults. As Jim always said, “The real credit for these accomplishments belongs to God and so many hard-working church members who got behind these projects to ensure their success.”

The Longview community was blessed with his willingness, skill, and dedication as he served in many organizations: Southwest WA Five-County Task Force on Aging; Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Task Force on Housing; Longview’s 50th Anniversary Committee; board member of Brudi Equipment and Wayron; annual Cancer Fund Drive; Director for the Progress Center; local Campfire Girls board; long time member of Rotary International as a Paul Harris Fellow; Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Ministerial Assoc; Chairman for the local premieres of Billy Graham films; and various evangelism crusades.

Jim earned an MDiv degree in 1971, and he resigned the church in Longview in 1973 to obtain a Doctor of Ministry degree from the American Baptist Seminary of the West. He completed the two-year program in just one year, graduating in 1974. Jim received the honor of Alumnus of the Year from Judson/Northern Seminary in 1975. Dr. Jim returned to the American Baptist Church where he served until September 1983. At that time, Jim and Barbara moved to Elgin, IL, to pastor the First Baptist Church. In 1990, he retired to take care of Barbara who was suffering from MS. After spending a year traveling around the country, they returned to Longview and later to Jim’s dream home on the river in Cathlamet to spend their retirement years. Barbara passed away in 2003. Jim then married his high school best friend’s widow, Darlene Bricknell, in 2004. She passed away in 2017. Jim married longtime friend, Lois Brudi-Conrod, in 2018. The Conrod family increased with the addition of Lois’ three children, Jeanne (Steve), Lisa (David), and Eric (Amy).

Jim enjoyed leading multiple trips to Israel, taking Barbara and their children with him on different trips. He had a passion for reading, as well as studying biblical history and archaeology of the Holy Land as background to understanding current and end time events. Jim lived out his faith helping anyone in need and spoke God’s truth to those he encountered. Even in retirement he served as the interim pastor at Kelso First Baptist and filled the pulpit in other churches as well, including once a month at Campus Towers and Canterbury Inn. He was a frustrated fisherman but a great fisher of men! He was a stupendous storyteller!

Dr. Jim went to his eternal home on June 17, 2025, after 15 days at the Hospice Care Facility being cared for by many earthly angels. Jim’s deep relationship with his Lord and Savior was in his heart and on his lips to his last day. Jim even performed a baby dedication while in Hospice. He was blessed by many visits from friends and family. Jim is now rejoicing in heaven, reunited with all those that have gone on before. This loving father and servant of God will be greatly missed until the day comes when we will see him again.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Florence, Don, and John; first wife Barbara; second wife Darlene; two sons, Paul and Jim E. Conrod; son-in-law Doug Colemen; and grandsons Micah Coleman and Joel Teats.

He is survived by his wife Lois Brudi-Conrod; daughters Rebecca Mast (David) and Sharon Teats (Mac); son Daniel Conrod; daughter-in-law Lori Conrod; stepdaughters Jeanne Nortness (Steve) and Lisa Gregory (David); stepson Eric Brudi (Amy); and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nephews.

A celebration of Jim’s wonderful life will be held at Longview Community Church July 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Three Rivers Christian School or Campus Towers.