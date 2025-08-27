Cowlitz County Board of Health Votes to Increase Health Department’s Fees—Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz County’s Board of Health voted Tuesday to raise health department scheduling fees by about 5 percent, marking the first increase in six years.

Deputy Director Gena James said rising costs have reduced the department’s fund balance from $1.7 million to $200,000. Fees make up about 42 percent of its budget, with the rest coming from state grants.

The increases affect birth and death certificates, food worker cards, campground registrations, food service permits and more.

Board Chair Kelly Lane said he dislikes the thought of raising taxes or fees and asked about cost-cutting measures. James responded that some cuts have already been made and more will be pursued.

The county commissioners, who make up the three voting members of the board, approved the measure unanimously.