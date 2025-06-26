Alleged ICE Spotting in Longview UPDATE—Klog 100.7 News

The Longview Police Department has confirmed that they were not aware of any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations taking place in Longview last week.

Last Friday, several posts circulated on social media from people claiming they saw ICE in the area, including a video showing unmarked law enforcement vehicles.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew said they would typically receive a courtesy notification if such an operation were occurring, even if they were not asked to participate. He also reminded the public that the Longview Police Department—and many other departments—routinely use unmarked vehicles.