95-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Lewis County on Thanksgiving Day—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A 95-year-old Chehalis woman has died following a DUI crash last Thursday on Highway 12 in Lewis County.

The Washington State Patrol says Dorothy Vandiest passed away at Providence Centralia Hospital after the two-car collision near mile marker 68, just east of Interstate 5.

Troopers say 55-year-old Remigio Corona Quintero of Centralia was heading westbound just after 4:40pm when he attempted a U-turn in front of a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 66-year-old Joanne McCurry of Mossyrock. The impact sent both drivers and Vandiest to the hospital.

The WSP reports that both vehicles were totaled and that drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash has been blamed on an improper U-turn.

Corona Quintero has been booked into the Lewis County Jail and may now face a vehicular homicide charge in addition to driving under the influence. He’s expected to make his first court appearance this week.