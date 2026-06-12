Tour De Blast Cancelled—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Unfortunate news for local bicycle riders: the 2026 Tour de Blast has been canceled.

The Rotary Club of Longview announced that the annual ride to Mt. St. Helens will not be taking place this year. Organizers said unexpected challenges made it unattainable to provide the quality experience participants have come to expect from their events.

Those challenges included low participation, decreased sponsorships, and recent events in Longview.

The Rotary Club says it plans to bring the event back next year, with the ride scheduled for June 19, 2027.