Teen Abducted from Roseburg and Brought to Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two people have been arrested after allegedly abducting a teenage girl from Roseburg and bringing her to Longview. 23-year-old Bryce Kubach and 24-year-old Deja Miller have each been charged with 5 felonies, all of which they have entered not guilty pleas for. They include first-degree rape, third-degree rape of a child, and first-degree kidnapping. Both of them have ties to Sacramento but no official address.

Kubach is being held on $250,000 bail and has a hearing in Cowlitz County Superior Court tomorrow. Miller’s bail is set at $50,000. She is due back in court December 16th.

The Daily News reports that the girl vanished the morning of October 29th after leaving home to catch her school bus. When she didn’t arrive at school, her family contacted the police. An older sibling accessed her Snapchat account, which led to messages suggesting she had left Roseburg with others. Hundreds of messages were exchanged between the victim and an account later linked to the suspects.

Her Snapchat location showed she was traveling north on I-5 near Kalama. Longview police eventually found the girl at an apartment complex, along with Kubach. She later said that she’d been picked up in Roseburg and sexually assaulted in the back of a pickup truck.

Miller allegedly told police the pair sought the teen for a “three-way relationship,” and Kubach admitted to having intercourse with her.