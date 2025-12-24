Strong Winds Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Be prepared for potential downed trees and power outages today as strong winds are forecast by the National Weather Service in Portland. In our area, winds are expected to begin just after 10 a.m. and continue through the early afternoon.

Winds will initially blow from east to west, then shift from south to north and increase in strength. Gusts could vary significantly by location, but speeds around 50 miles per hour are possible.

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said there is about a 60 percent chance of gusts reaching the 50s and a 40 percent chance of gusts closer to 30 miles per hour, depending on the track of the system.