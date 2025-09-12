Not Guilty Plea in Deadly Stabbing Near Mint Valley Golf Course—Klog 100.7 News

51-year-old Alexander Rogers has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 64-year-old Dawn Peters and the attempted murder of 73-year-old Andrew Peters last month off Terumi Lane near Mint Valley Golf Course.

The Daily News reports the motive was money. The Peters had apparently offered Rogers work in the past. Andrew Peters said Rogers attacked when he asked for money and was denied.

Rogers allegedly cut Andrew Peters’s throat before turning to Dawn Peters and cutting hers. Dawn Peters collapsed in the dining room, while Andrew Peters was able to press a medical alert button on the living room wall, summoning dispatchers.

Rogers is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, both with deadly weapon enhancements.